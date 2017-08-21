Bag containing guns intercepted in Davao City

DAVAO CITY – Police were searching for a passenger of a bus who was the suspected owner of a bag containing pistols and a sub-machine gun which had been intercepted Monday at a military checkpoint in Davao City in southern Philippines, officials said.

Soldiers were inspecting the cargoes when it discovered the suspicious bag. No one among the 27 passengers claimed ownership of the bag.

The bag was among the cargoes in the bus that came from Tacloban City in Leyte province in central Philippines, but it made a stopover in Lipata town in Surigao del Norte province in Mindanao to pick up more cargoes.

Officials said the bus issued 27 tickets, but only 26 passengers appeared at the police station for verification purposes. The bag contained seven .45-caliber pistols and an Uzi sub-machine gun, including its silencer and magazine. (Mindanao Examiner)

Like Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mindanaoexaminer

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/MindanaoExamine

Read Our News on: http://www.mindanaoexaminer.com /http://mindanaoexaminernewspaper.blogspot.com/

Share Our News

Digital Archives: issuu.com/mindanaoexaminernewspaper

2,890 total views, 591 views today