BBL, papasa ba sa Kongreso?
August 6, 2017
MAGUINDANAO – Muling nabuhayan ng loob ang rebeldeng Moro Islamic Liberation Front o MILF matapos ang puspusang pangangampanya ng pamahalaang Duterte na maipasa sa Kongreso ang Bangsamoro Basic Law o BBL.
Matatandaang ibinasura ng Kongreso sa nakaraang administrasyon ni Pangulong Benigno Aquino ang BBL dahil sa mga probisyon nitong labag sa Konstitusyon at ang pagpigil ng ilang mga mambabatas na maipasa ito sa kadahilanang hindi katanggap-tanggap ang mga nakasaad doon.
Sinabi noon ni MILF chieftain Murad Ebrahim na nakahanda silang maghintay sa susunod na administrasyon kung sakaling mabalam ang BBL. Ngunit nilinaw nito na hindi nila tatanggapin ang anumang bersyon ng BBL maliban lamang kung ito ay naaayon sa Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro at Framework Agreement on the Bangsamoro na nilagdaan ng pamahalaang Aquino sa rebeldeng grupo.
Nakasalalay ngayon ang buhay ng BBL sa 17th Congress, ngunit halos wala naman nabago sa mga lumang probisyon ng naturang draft law at mas pinalawig pa ito.
Naantala ng husto ang deliberasyon ng BBL sa 16th Congress dahil sa naganap na pagpatay ng mga rebeldeng MILF sa 44 mga miyembro ng Special Action Force o SAF sa bayan ng Mamasapano sa Maguindanao, isa sa limang lalawigan ng Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, noong Enero 2015.
Nasa isang misyon ang SAF na kung saan ay napatay ng mga commandos ang Malaysian bomber na si Marwan na kinakanlong diumano ng MILF – nang sila ay kuyugin ng mga rebelde sa tulong na rin ng Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters.
Dahil sa Mamasapano clash ay maraming grupo at pulitiko ang nanawagan na magbitiw si Aquino at presidential peace adviser Teresita Deles dahil sa kanilang kabiguan na pigilan ang sagupaan at pagpatay sa SAF commandos. Pangamba ngayon ng MILF na kung mabasurang muli ang BBL ay posibleng bumalik sa rebelyon ang mga miyembro nito.
Naunang sinabi ng mga anti-BBL lawmakers na ibabasura nila ang tinatawag an “opt-in” provision na nakapaloob sa BBL na maaaring magamit upang palawigin ang teritoryo ng Bangsamoro na tinututulan ng mga Kristiyanong pulitiko. Maraming mga amendments ang nais gawin ng mga mambabatas sa BBL upang masigurado umanong hindi lalabag sa Konstitusyon ang mga probisyon sa nasabing draft law.
Lumagda ng peace accord ang MILF at pamahalaan noon 2014, ngunit dahil sa naganap na labanan sa Mamasapno ay nabinbin ito at hindi naipasa sa termino ni Aquino, subali’t ipinangako naman ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte na gagawin nito ang lahat upang maipasa ang BBL.
Ngunit isinusulong rin ni Duterte ang federalism sa bansa na inaayawan naman ng MILF dahil dapat umanong maisakatuparan muna ang BBL at mapalawig ang Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao bago ang federalism.
Naisumite na ng Bangasamoro Transition Commission ang BBL draft kay Duterte nitong Hulyo lamang. Tutol naman ang Moro National Liberation Front sa BBL ng kalabang MILF.
“The purpose of this Basic Law is to establish a political entity, provide for its basic structure of government in recognition of the justness and legitimacy of the cause of the Bangsamoro people and their aspiration to chart their political future through a democratic process that will secure their identity and posterity and allow for meaningful self-governance,” nakasaad sa BBL draft.
Sa naturang BBLL draft, ang mga sumusunod ay mapapasama sa bagong political entity – ang mga bayan ng Baloi, Munai, Nunungan, Pantar, Tagoloan at Tangkal sa Lanao del Norte at lahat ng barangay sa Kabacan, Carmen, Aleosan, Pigkawayan, Pikit, at Midsayap na bumuto sa plebisito noon 2001. At ang lungsod ng Cotabato at Isabela, gayun ang mga contiguous areas na kung saan ay maaaring mag petisyon ang 10% ng mga residente doon upang mapasama sa Bangsamoro territory Dalawang buwan bago ang ratipikasyon ng BBL.
Nakasaad rin sa BBL draft ang mga sumusunod sa ilalim ng General Principles and Policies – In the exercise of its right to self-determination and self-governance, the Bangsamoro is free to pursue its political, economic, social, and cultural development; the Bangsamoro Government shall be parliamentary. Its political system is democratic, allowing its people to freely participate in the political processes within its territory; the Bangsamoro Government, consistent and suitable to its parliamentary form of government, shall adopt an electoral system which shall allow democratic participation, encourage formation of genuinely principled political parties, and ensure accountability.
At dagdag pa dito ang mga sumusunod: Governance in the Bangsamoro is the responsibility of the duly elected civilian government. Civilian authority is, at all times, supreme over the military. The Bangsamoro Government shall promote unity, peace, justice, and goodwill among all peoples, as well as encourage a just and peaceful settlement of disputes. The Bangsamoro abides by the principle that the country renounces war as an instrument of national policy, adopts the generally accepted principles of international law as part of the law of the land, and adheres to the policy of peace, equality, justice, freedom, cooperation, and amity with all nations.
The Bangsamoro shall adhere to the principle of enjoining what is right and forbidding what is wrong. The Bangsamoro shall establish a government that ensures that every citizen in the Bangsamoro is provided the basic necessities and equal opportunities in life. Social Justice shall be promoted in all phases of development and facets of life within the Bangsamoro. The Bangsamoro Government shall respect and adhere to all international treaties and agreements which benefited the Bangsamoro Government, bukod sa iba pang mga probisyon na inaayawan ng ilang mga mambabatas. (Mindanao Examiner)
