Blast hits Lahore Defence Market killing several – Al Jazeera

At least seven have been killed and another 15 wounded when a bomb exploded at a market in the eastern city of Lahore, local media says

Police say the explosive of about 20kg was planted at the Defence area market, a popular shopping destination with a number of restaurants and coffee shops.

Initial reports on Pakistani television channel Geo News said a generator had exploded but reports at the scene speculated that a bomb had gone off, based on the extent of the damage.

Rescue workers said that they have received five bodies and treating 14 wounded.

Second blast was also heard in another upscale neighborhood in lahore, local media said. No reports on casualties yet.

Pakistan has been struck by a wave of attacks in recent weeks, killing at least 130 people across the country and leaving hundreds wounded.

Last week, a suicide attack targeting police at a protest rally in central Lahore killed at least 13 people and wounded several others, the first in a wave of bombings and suicide attacks across Pakistan that saw more than 110 people killed.(Al Jazeera)

Link: http://www.aljazeera.com/news/2017/02/blast-hits-lahore-defence-market-killing-170223072449241.html

