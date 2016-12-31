We write the truth, without fear or favor, to bring you the news and images from Southern Philippines|Saturday, December 31, 2016
You are here: Home » Featured » Blast hits Lamitan City Hall
  • Follow Us!

Blast hits Lamitan City Hall 

Posted: 8:57 pm, December 31, 2016 by Desk Man

BASILAN – An improvised explosive went off outside the City of Lamitan in the restive province of Basilan in the Muslim autonomous region in southern Philippines, police said Saturday.

It said the blast occurred late Friday, but caused little or no damage at all to government properties and that an investigation was immediately launched to establish the motive and who were behind the attack.

No individual or group claimed responsibility for the blast, but Abu Sayyaf rebels, who pledged allegiance to the Islamic State, were tagged in many bombings in the past in Lamitan City and other parts of the province where they are actively operating.

It was unknown why soldiers and policemen failed to detect or stop the attack. (Mindanao Examiner)

Like Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mindanaoexaminer
Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/MindanaoExamine
Read Our News on: http://www.mindanaoexaminer.com /http://mindanaoexaminernewspaper.blogspot.com/
Share Our News
Digital Archives: issuu.com/mindanaoexaminernewspaper

57 total views, 57 views today

You may also like:

Grenade attack injures 3 in Iligan City Rebels raid quarry site in Koronadal City Kidnapped gas station owner freed in Lanao Norte Pastor, pinatay ng sariling bayaw! Magsasaka, tinaga sa leeg ng kinakasama ng dating asawa Sundalo, niratrat sa harapan ng bahay! 17 patay sa sagupaan ng mga MILF commanders 43 injured in twin bombings in Philippines
Posted in:  Featured, Headlines, Mindanao Post, Police Files
Tags: ,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,

Add a Comment