Blast hits Lamitan City Hall

BASILAN – An improvised explosive went off outside the City of Lamitan in the restive province of Basilan in the Muslim autonomous region in southern Philippines, police said Saturday.

It said the blast occurred late Friday, but caused little or no damage at all to government properties and that an investigation was immediately launched to establish the motive and who were behind the attack.

No individual or group claimed responsibility for the blast, but Abu Sayyaf rebels, who pledged allegiance to the Islamic State, were tagged in many bombings in the past in Lamitan City and other parts of the province where they are actively operating.

It was unknown why soldiers and policemen failed to detect or stop the attack. (Mindanao Examiner)

