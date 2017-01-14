We write the truth, without fear or favor, to bring you the news and images from Southern Philippines|Saturday, January 14, 2017
Body of missing Gingoog teener found
Body of missing Gingoog teener found 

Posted: 9:18 pm, January 14, 2017 by Desk Man

KIDAPAWAN CITY – Police were hunting down the killers of a teenager whose decomposing body was recovered Saturday in Gingoog City in Misamis Oriental province in southern Philippines.

The 17-year old victim was reported missing to the police by her family. Police investigator Ronaldo Hiro-o said the cadaver was found on a remote village. She was believed raped and then killed by her attackers.

The victim’s underwear was missing and the body bore stabbed wounds. Her head was also fractured. Her family is demanding justice and sought the help of authorities to resolve the brutal killing of the teenager. (Rhoderick Beñez)

