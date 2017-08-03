Bulgarian ‘King of Hackers’ nabbed in Zamboanga City
ZAMBOANGA CITY – Philippine authorities are holding a Bulgarian hacker, who had previously stolen thousands of dollars from Bill Gate’s bank accounts, after he was intercepted in Zamboanga City trying to flee to Tawi-Tawi province near the Malaysian border.
The 33-year old Konstantin Simeonov Kavrakov was stopped by the Coast Guard before he could board a ship that would bring him to the southern province. Officials said Kavrakov had no travel documents, except for a Philippine driver’s license card which showed that he was living in Eastwood Libis, a posh subdivision in Quezon City near the Philippine capital.
According to the U.S.-based security website Tripwire, Kavkarov – identified by international law enforcement as the “king of the hackers”, is known to have engaged in ATM and payment card fraud and cloning, among other crimes. And he is a member of the international computer crime ring called the Super Hacker Bulgarian Group, which has been dealing in bank account information stolen from targets located in the United States and Europe for at least a decade.
Kavkarov, it reported, was imprisoned in Paraguay in 2011 for bank account and credit card fraud and forgery, but managed to escape from jail and then fled to the United States where he was arrested in 2013 and sentenced to serve 2 years in prison. But after serving jail, he travelled to the Philippines and also arrested by the police in 2015 while trying to withdraw money on an ATM from counterfeit credit cards.
It was unknown how Kavkarov evaded prison term after being charged with violating either the Republic Act 8484 or the Access Device Regulations Act. (Mindanao Examiner)
Like Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mindanaoexaminer
Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/MindanaoExamine
Read Our News on: http://www.mindanaoexaminer.com /http://mindanaoexaminernewspaper.blogspot.com/
Share Our News
Digital Archives: issuu.com/mindanaoexaminernewspaper
2,435 total views, 2,433 views today