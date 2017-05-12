Bus driver killed by own passenger in North Cotabato
COTABATO CITY – Police said a bus driver was shot early Friday by one of his passengers in North Cotabato’s Makilala town in southern Philippines.
It said Jessie Taray was killed on the spot after being shot in the head near the village of Malasila. His assailants escaped after the shooting. Taray was working for the bus firm, Mindanao Star, but the motive of his murder is still unclear, although police said it launched an investigation into the killing.
The bus was heading to Davao City when the shooting occurred, police said, adding, Taray was a native of Makilala town. Initial police reports said the assailant escaped with another man, believed to be his companion. Both men boarded the bus from a terminal in Kidapawan City.
No individual or group claimed responsibility for the killing. (Rhoderick Beñez)
