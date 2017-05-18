Cebu Pacific praised for opening Cebu-Maguindanao flight
MAGUINDANAO – Air travellers and businessmen praised the Cebu Pacific for opening a direct flight from Cebu in the central Philippine region of Visayas to Maguindanao, one of 5 provinces under the Muslim autonomous region in Mindanao, south of the country.
The airline company launched its maiden flight at Awang Airport in Datu Odin Sinsuat town on May 16, according to Cebu Pacific executives who attended the inaugural ceremony along with Governor Mujiv Hataman, of the autonomous region, and Regional Tourism Secretary Ayesha Dilangalen.
Dilangalen said the new flight will further boost the tourism industry in the region with local and foreign visitors expected to take the opportunity to avail of the latest air route offered by Cebu Pacific. The new route will have 4 flights a week.
Businessmen and frequent air travellers also urged Cebu Pacific to open flights from Maguindanao to Zamboanga City so it can cater to passengers from Basilan, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi provinces – all part of the autonomous region – and Zamboanga City to Cagayan de Oro City in northern Mindanao.
At present, those from Basilan, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi have to endure 12 hours of land travel from Zamboanga City to Cotabato City where the seat of the regional government is situated. (Rhoderick Beñez)
