China criticizes North Korea, praises US on nuclear issue – CNN News

China may be getting fed up with continued nuclear bluster from long-time ally North Korea and tilting toward the United States.

In the same press conference, spokesman Lu Kang praised recent US statements on the North Korean issue.

“American officials did make some positive and constructive remarks… such as using whatever peaceful means possible to resolve the (Korean) Peninsula nuclear issue. This represents a general direction that we believe is correct and should be adhered to,” Lu said.

559 total views, 524 views today