Chinese ships sail near disputed Japanese islands – CNN News 

This aerial shot taken on September 15, 2010, shows the disputed islands, known as Senkaku in Japan and Diaoyu in China, in the East China Sea.

China’s State Oceanic Administration, which oversees the country’s Coast Guard, put out a statement late Monday saying the three ships “cruised within China’s Diaoyu Islands territorial sea.”

China’s Defense Ministry, which is separate from the Oceanic Administration, posted a statement on its website confirming the Coast Guard ship movement.

Japan’s Coast Guard said the Chinese vessels spent two hours in Japanese territorial waters.

It was the fourth time Chinese ships have entered Japan’s waters this year, the Japanese Coast Guard said. There were 36 such incidents in 2016, it said.

Despite the frequency of the Chinese sailings, experts said having one so soon after Mattis’ visit to Japan sent a subtle message to both Tokyo and Washington.

“It is both a signal that China won’t be intimidated from defending its interests/claims and a test to see how the new (Trump) administration responds,” said Carl Schuster, a professor at Hawaii Pacific University and former director of operations at the US Pacific Command’s Joint Intelligence Center.

Denny Roy, an Asian security expert at the East-West Center in Honolulu, said ship movements in disputed waters could result in a shooting incident.

“The danger is especially high considering military personnel on both sides are often eager to demonstrate their determination to defend what they consider national territory,” Roy said.

And a China-Japan military confrontation could bring US forces into play.