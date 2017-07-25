CIA and FBI documents on investigation into Kennedy assassination are released – ABC News 

We write the truth, without fear or favor, to bring you the news and images from Southern Philippines|Tuesday, July 25, 2017
More than 3,800 records related to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy have been released today by the National Archives.

Most of the documents were previously released with parts redacted, and 441 have never been released before. Of those that were previously redacted, some have now had the redactions removed.

Among the materials, which include CIA and FBI records, are transcripts and 17 recordings of interviews with Yuri Nosenko, a former KGB agent who defected in 1964 and claimed he was in charge of the KGB file on Lee Harvey Oswald when Oswald was in the Soviet Union.

The list of documents released Monday also includes some referring to the investigation into Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassination in 1968, five years after President Kennedy was killed.

The National Archives has been working toward releasing documentsrelated to Kennedy’s death since 1992 when a law was passed to preserve the approximately 5 million pages of records surrounding the investigation.

Most of the millions of pages have already been released or made available to the public. Those released today had previously been withheld in part or in full. Several more batches of records are to be released this fall.

The materials released Monday can be viewed on the National Archives website archives.gov.( STEPHANIE EBBS)

Link: http://abcnews.go.com/Politics/cia-fbi-documents-investigation-kennedy-assassination-released/story?id=48817457

