Comey’s hearing passes but the political storm rages on – CNN News 

James Comey is at it again.

The FBI director, in his deadpan way, characteristically unleashed a new chain of political consequences Monday, in hours of steely testimony before a House hearing examining Russian meddling in the presidential election.

Just five months ago, Democrats were left fulminating at Comey’s handling of the probe into Hillary Clinton’s email server.

Now, as Comey wades back into the political swamp, it’s Republicans who are left to fret after the FBI chief sensationally dispensed with protocol to confirm his agents were probing alleged collusion between then-candidate Donald Trump’s campaign aides and Moscow.

By publicly confirming the probe, Comey sentenced the White House to months of uncertainty, potential leaks and distractions that already threaten to sap the President’s political capital at a crucial moment.