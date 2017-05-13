We write the truth, without fear or favor, to bring you the news and images from Southern Philippines|Saturday, May 13, 2017
Coop members protest proposed tax laws
Coop members protest proposed tax laws 

Posted: 10:48 pm, May 13, 2017 by Desk Man

Cooperatives members protest a proposed law that will impose taxes on cooperatives May 13, 2017 in Kidapawan City in North Cotabato province. (Mindanao Examiner Photo by Rhoderick Beñez)

Cooperatives members protest a proposed law that will impose taxes on cooperatives May 13, 2017 in Kidapawan City in North Cotabato province. (Mindanao Examiner Photo by Rhoderick Beñez)
Rhoderick Beñez)

KIDAPAWAN CITY – Members of cooperatives held a rally on Saturday to protest a proposal to imposed taxes on cooperatives in the country.

The protesters, many of them carrying placards and streamers, marched on the streets of Kidapawan City and called on Congress not to pursue with the tax proposal to repeal the law granting tax exemption to cooperatives.

The proposed bills on the Rationalization of Fiscal Investment Incentives pending in Congress since last year are aimed at repealing Articles 60 and 61 of Republic Act 9520 or the Cooperative Code of the Philippines. (Rhoderick Beñez)

