Cop killed in Maguindanao province
COTABATO CITY – Motorcycle gunmen shot dead a police officer in a broad daylight attack in the troubled province of Maguindanao in southern Philippines, officials said Thursday.
Officials said PO2 Jonald Clarino was driving his motorcycle when the assailants, who were tailing him, shot him repeatedly in the village of Simuay around 1.30 p.m. on Wednesday.
The 24-year old policeman, assigned with the 15th Regional Public Safety Battalion, was killed on the spot, according to Inspector Razul Pandulo, a spokesman for the provincial police force.
No individual or group claimed responsibility for the murder. Gun attacks and killings are not uncommon in Maguindanao, one of 5 provinces under the Muslim autonomous region. Police said it is investigating the killing. (Rhoderick Beñez)
