We write the truth, without fear or favor, to bring you the news and images from Southern Philippines|Thursday, May 4, 2017
You are here: Home » Featured » Cop killed in Maguindanao province
  • Follow Us!

Cop killed in Maguindanao province 

Posted: 8:45 pm, May 4, 2017 by Desk Man

COTABATO CITY – Motorcycle gunmen shot dead a police officer in a broad daylight attack in the troubled province of Maguindanao in southern Philippines, officials said Thursday.

Officials said PO2 Jonald Clarino was driving his motorcycle when the assailants, who were tailing him, shot him repeatedly in the village of Simuay around 1.30 p.m. on Wednesday.

The 24-year old policeman, assigned with the 15th Regional Public Safety Battalion, was killed on the spot, according to Inspector Razul Pandulo, a spokesman for the provincial police force.

No individual or group claimed responsibility for the murder. Gun attacks and killings are not uncommon in Maguindanao, one of 5 provinces under the Muslim autonomous region. Police said it is investigating the killing. (Rhoderick Beñez)

Like Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mindanaoexaminer
Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/MindanaoExamine
Read Our News on: http://www.mindanaoexaminer.com /http://mindanaoexaminernewspaper.blogspot.com/
Share Our News
Digital Archives: issuu.com/mindanaoexaminernewspaper

 

769 total views, 769 views today

You may also like:

MNLF speedboat, naharang sa Basilan 4 gunmen killed in Lanao fighting Maguindanao, Lamitan City dominate ARMM Palaro Duterte sacks DILG boss 11 Sayyafs, 3 soldiers killed in Bohol clashes Philippine military releases surrendered Sayyaf militants Military hunts down Sayyaf executioners in Sulu Sayyaf frees 2 kidnapped Muslim men in Sulu
Posted in:  Featured, Headlines, Mindanao Post
Tags: ,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,

Add a Comment