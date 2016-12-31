Cop shoots 4 people in Misamis province

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY – A maritime policeman is being accused of shooting 4 innocent civilians in the town of Opol in the southern Philippine province of Misamis Oriental.

The policeman, Loven Oas, was reportedly drank when he allegedly shot 4 men at a convenience store where he had an argument with another man late Friday. The civilians were rushed to hospital, but their condition were not immediately known.

Oas was fuming mad when he did not find the man who told him to stop drinking and turned his ire on other people at the store and shot them with his gun.

Police later arrested Oas and recovered a pistol from him. The gun would be examined by the police to determine whether it was the same weapon he used in the shooting. (Mindanao Examiner)

Like Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mindanaoexaminer

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/MindanaoExamine

Read Our News on: http://www.mindanaoexaminer.com /http://mindanaoexaminernewspaper.blogspot.com/

Share Our News

Digital Archives: issuu.com/mindanaoexaminernewspaper

542 total views, 542 views today