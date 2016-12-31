Cop shoots 4 people in Misamis province
CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY – A maritime policeman is being accused of shooting 4 innocent civilians in the town of Opol in the southern Philippine province of Misamis Oriental.
The policeman, Loven Oas, was reportedly drank when he allegedly shot 4 men at a convenience store where he had an argument with another man late Friday. The civilians were rushed to hospital, but their condition were not immediately known.
Oas was fuming mad when he did not find the man who told him to stop drinking and turned his ire on other people at the store and shot them with his gun.
Police later arrested Oas and recovered a pistol from him. The gun would be examined by the police to determine whether it was the same weapon he used in the shooting. (Mindanao Examiner)
Like Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mindanaoexaminer
Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/MindanaoExamine
Read Our News on: http://www.mindanaoexaminer.com /http://mindanaoexaminernewspaper.blogspot.com/
Share Our News
Digital Archives: issuu.com/mindanaoexaminernewspaper
542 total views, 542 views today
Tags:
Abu Sayyaf
,Aiza Seguera
,Alden and Maine
,Aquino
,ARMM
,Asia
,Ban Ki-moon
,Bangsamoro Basic Law
,basilan
,BBL
,Beng Climaco
,Benigno Aquino
,Cagayan de Oro
,Canada
,Caraga
,Celso Tizon
,Central Intelligence Agency
,Charice Pempengco
,CIA
,Communist Party of the Philippines
,Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro
,CPP-NPA
,CPP-NPA-NDFP
,Daniel Padilla
,Datu Saudi Ampatuan
,Davao City Bombing
,Delfin Lorenzana
,Dipolog
,Donald Trump
,Du30
,Duterte
,Edgar Matobato
,ESSCOM
,Food and Agricultural Organization
,Hadar Hajiri
,Hilary Clinto
,Hugpong Federal Movement
,Iglesia ni Cristo
,Indonesia
,ISIS
,Jadine
,Jakarta
,Japan
,Jesus Dureza
,Jesus Miracle Crusade
,Kathryn Bernardo
,Khilafa Islamiya Movement
,Kivlan Zein
,Kris Aquino
,Lanao del Norte
,Lanao Sur
,Leila de Lima
,Leni Robredo
,Lucky and Angel Locsin
,Luzon
,Maguindanao
,Malaysia
,Marawi
,Marian Rivera
,Maute
,Michael Meiring
,Middle East
,MILF
,Mindanao
,Mindanao Examiner Podcast
,Mindanao Number 1 Newspaper
,Misamis
,Moro Islamic Liberation Front
,Mujiv Hataman
,Murad Ebrahim
,Nadine Lustre
,Norway
,NSA
,Nur Misuari
,OFWs
,Ozamis
,Pagadian
,Paolo Duterte
,Pentagon
,Philippine media
,putin
,Radio Mindanao
,Rodrigo Duterte
,Royal Council of the Sulu Sultanate
,Sabah
,Sakur Tan
,Salvador Panelo
,Samal Island
,Sasa Wharf
,Saudi Arabia
,Siegfried Red
,State of lawless Violence
,Sultan of Sulu
,Sulu
,Syria
,Tawi-Tawi
,The Mindanao Examiner Regional Newspaper
,Totoh Tan
,UK
,UNICEF
,United Nations
,US
,US Embassy
,US forces
,Vic Sotto
,Vice Ganda
,Virgilio dela Cruz
,Visayas
,Washington
,Widodo