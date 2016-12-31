We write the truth, without fear or favor, to bring you the news and images from Southern Philippines|Saturday, December 31, 2016
Cop shoots 4 people in Misamis province 

Posted: 9:07 pm, December 31, 2016 by Desk Man

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY – A maritime policeman is being accused of shooting 4 innocent civilians in the town of Opol in the southern Philippine province of Misamis Oriental.

The policeman, Loven Oas, was reportedly drank when he allegedly shot 4 men at a convenience store where he had an argument with another man late Friday. The civilians were rushed to hospital, but their condition were not immediately known.

Oas was fuming mad when he did not find the man who told him to stop drinking and turned his ire on other people at the store and shot them with his gun.

Police later arrested Oas and recovered a pistol from him. The gun would be examined by the police to determine whether it was the same weapon he used in the shooting. (Mindanao Examiner)

Posted in:  Featured, Headlines, Mindanao Post, Police Files
