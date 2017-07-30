We write the truth, without fear or favor, to bring you the news and images from Southern Philippines|Sunday, July 30, 2017
You are here: Home » Featured » Cops kill Ozamiz mayor, wife and 10 others in ‘firefight’
  • Follow Us!

Cops kill Ozamiz mayor, wife and 10 others in ‘firefight’ 

Posted: 3:26 pm, July 30, 2017 by Desk Man

PAGADIAN CITY – The mayor of Ozamiz City and his wife, and 10 others were killed early Sunday in an alleged firefight with policemen serving search warrants, officials said.

Officials said Mayor Reynaldo Parojinog and wife Susan were both slain in the fighting, including the others who allegedly opened fire on policemen and sparking a gun battle in the house of the politician. His daughter, Princess who is the incumbent vice mayor of Ozamiz, was also arrested by the police.

Several high-powered weapons and suspected crystal meth were allegedly recovered from the politician’s house and also from the house of Councilor Ricardo Parojinog, the mayor’s brother. He was was not at home when policemen raided the place, but 5 people had been arrested inside the house.

President Rodrigo Duterte previously accused the mayor and several members of his family as involved in the illegal drug trade, which the politician strongly denied. His daughter was also linked to jailed drug lord Herbert Colangco. Police said Parojinog was also maintaining a private army. (Mindanao Examiner)

Like Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mindanaoexaminer
Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/MindanaoExamine
Read Our News on: http://www.mindanaoexaminer.com /http://mindanaoexaminernewspaper.blogspot.com/
Share Our News
Digital Archives: issuu.com/mindanaoexaminernewspaper

1,307 total views, 1,307 views today

You may also like:

4 killed in Jolo grenade attack Soldier, wife shot in Zamboanga City Maguindanao village official kills drug suspect, wounded in gun fight Drug pusher killed, 9 others arrested in South Cotabato Security forces raid terrorists’ hideout in Lanao Sur, 11 people arrested 2 killed in clan war in North Cotabato Gunmen kill finance executive in South Cotabato Sayyaf man linked to Malaysia kidnappings arrested in Zamboanga City
Posted in:  Featured, Headlines, Mindanao Post, Police Files
Tags: ,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,

Add a Comment