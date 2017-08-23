Cops shoot man who tried to explode grenade in Pagadian City

PAGADIAN CITY – Policemen shot dead a man who tried to toss a grenade at them during a chase in Pagadian City in the southern Philippine province of Zamboanga del Sur, officials said Wednesday.

Officials said the Mark John Umbian was shot in the head and died instantly. Policemen were trying to arrest Umbian who went wild at a bar before dawn Tuesday. The man, a resident of Dinas town in the province, tried to escape but was chased by policemen.

Umbian tried to pull out a grenade from his bag, but one of the policemen fatally shot him.

It was unknown why Umbian was carrying a grenade. Police were investigating Umbian’s background to determine if he was a member of any armed group or not. (Mindanao Examiner)

