Cotabato City wants all motorbikes registered
Cotabato City Mayor Frances Cynthia Sayadi speaks to reporters Friday, May 5, 2017 on a proposal to oblige motorcycle owners to register their vehicles. (Mindanao Examiner Photo – Rhoderick Beñez)
COTABATO CITY – Local Mayor Frances Cynthia Sayadi has on Friday proposed an ordinance that would make it mandatory for all motorcycle owners to register their vehicle in an effort to curb criminality following the spate of gun attacks here perpetrated by criminals riding on motorbikes.
Sayadi announced this during a meeting conducted by the City Peace and Order Council Meeting held at Estosan Hotel. The proposal is one of many suggestions on how to deal with criminals.
With this proposal, the City Council is likely to pass an ordinance that will oblige owners of motorcycles, including those from other areas coming to Cotabato to secure a permit and register them with the Public Safety Office which would be created after the ordinance is passed and become a law. (Rhoderick Beñez)
