Cotabato girl, who came from bible study, killed in motorcycle hit and run
NORTH COTABATO – A six-year old girl who just came from a bible study was killed after she was hit by a speeding motorcycle on a highway in Magpet town in North Cotabato province in southern Philippines, police said on Monday.
Police said the driver escaped after killing Aicel Hermosa on the village of Doles and his motorcycle was found abandoned in the neighboring village of Binay. The motorcycle’s license plate was removed, police said.
The incident, which occurred late Sunday, was witnessed by the girl uncle, police said, adding, the still unidentified motorcycle driver sped away and leaving the bloodied victim on the highway. The girl’s father, Rogie Hermosa, was at work when the incident occurred.
Police said it launched a manhunt for the driver. (Rhoderick Beñez)
