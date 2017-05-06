Cotabato mayor appeals to public to help authorities
COTABATO CITY – Mayor Frances Cynthia Sayadi appealed to the public to help authorities maintain peace and order here and urged citizens to remain vigilant and report suspicious persons in their community.
Sayadi, who presided on a recent peace and order meeting, said police and military were doing their best in securing Cotabato from lawless elements following the spate of attacks perpetrated by motorcycle gunmen.
She also urged village chieftains to help maintain peace and security in their areas and for watchmen to actively patrol villages. She said that an oversight committee was organized to effectively monitor the Barangay Anti-Drug Abuse Council in the city. (Rhoderick Beñez)
