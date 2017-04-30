We write the truth, without fear or favor, to bring you the news and images from Southern Philippines|Monday, May 1, 2017
Cotabato vendors appeal government for permanent stalls 

Posted: 9:39 pm, April 30, 2017 by Desk Man
COTABATO CITY – Small traders and sidewalk vendors have urged the local government to put up stalls for them to be able to sell and support their livelihoods following a recent crackdown by authorities in downtown Cotabato.
Authorities have dismantled makeshift stalls and structures on sidewalks in an effort to clear the area from illegal vendors who were forced to stop plying their trades. Many of them were selling newspapers, cigarettes among others to augment their family income.
The local government said it was only implementing several ordinances and that it has previously ordered vendors not to block the sidewalks, especially along Sinsuat Avenue. 
Vendors have decried the crackdown and appealed to city councilors to look at their plight and for the local government to help them by providing livelihood programs and permanent stalls. The local government also urged establishments and food stalls to renew their business licenses after it was discovered that some of them were operating without the necessary requirements and pertinent permits from City Hall. (Rhoderick Beñez)
