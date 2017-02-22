Divisive rhetoric from leaders like Trump, Duterte threatens human rights, Amnesty says – CNN News 

A rise in divisive rhetoric in mainstream global politics is threatening to roll back human rights around the world, Amnesty International says in its annual report for 2016, published on Tuesday.

In a press release announcing the human rights report, Secretary General of Amnesty International Salil Shetty listed US President Donald Trump alongside world leaders like Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte, and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, and claimed that their “divisive fear-mongering has become a dangerous force in world affairs.”

“Whether it is Trump, Orban, Erdoğan or Duterte, more and more politicians calling themselves anti-establishment are wielding a toxic agenda that hounds, scapegoats and dehumanizes entire groups of people,” Shetty said in a statement.

The report, citing US mass surveillance and drone strikes, also criticizes former President Barack Obama’s record on human rights, saying he “leaves a legacy that includes many grievous failures to uphold human rights” during his eight years in office. It says early indicators suggest that Trump’s foreign policy will “usher in a new era of greater instability and mutual suspicion.”

The White House did not respond to CNN’s request for comment.