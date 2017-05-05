Drug pusher killed, 9 others arrested in South Cotabato
Police and anti-drug agents and soldiers display the weapons and ammunition and crystal meth they seized from 9 suspected drug pushers in South Cotabato province on May 4, 2017. (Photo courtesy of Unlad Kabacan)
COTABATO CITY – A suspected drug pusher was killed in a clash with policemen while 9 others have been arrested in separate operations in South Cotabato province in Mindanao.
Police said Regie Bonghe – a native of Surallah town – was slain in Thursday firefight with lawmen in the village of San Isidro in Santo Niño town after he attacked a group of policemen trying to arrest him.
Superintendent Joefel Siason, of the local police force, said policemen also recovered Bongehe’s .45-caliber pistol and a packet of suspected crystal meth near his body.
Nine people were also nabbed by the police in anti-drug operations in Kabacan town, according to Senior Inspector Ronnie Cordero, the chief of police. He said the operations were all covered with warrants issued by the court.
He said police forces, backed by soldiers and members of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency also seized over a dozen packets of suspected meth, including weapons and ammunition from the suspects.
Kabacan Mayor Herlo Guzman Jr. said the campaign against illegal drugs will continue as ordered by President Rodrigo Duterte. (Rhoderick Beñez)
