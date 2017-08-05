We write the truth, without fear or favor, to bring you the news and images from Southern Philippines|Saturday, August 5, 2017
You are here: Home » Featured » Duterte inspects troops in besieged city for 2nd time
  • Follow Us!

Duterte inspects troops in besieged city for 2nd time 

Posted: 9:05 pm, August 5, 2017 by Desk Man

Duterte inspects troops in besieged city for 2nd time

MARAWI CITY – President Rodrigo Duterte inspected troops on Saturday – for the second time since last month – battling local ISIS militants in the frontline in the besieged city of Marawi where fighting is now on its third month.

Despite the rains, Duterte met with soldiers and spoke to them in an effort to lift the moral of the troops. He also distributed wrist watches and other goods to the soldiers and policemen in the area.

“Malapit na itong matapos, konting tiis nalang. Just make sure na buhay kayo pag natapos itong gyera na ito,” Duterte told some 300 soldiers and policemen.

Duterte said he will put up a P50-billion trust fund for the dependents of troops and policemen. He also met with military commanders who briefed him on the progress of the government operations against the militants.

The President was accompanied by National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon Jr; Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana; Armed Forces’ Chief of Staff, General Eduardo Ano; Army Chief, Lieutenant General Glorioso Miranda; Philippine Navy Vice Admiral Ronald Joseph Mercado; and Air Force Chief, Lieutenant General Edgar Fallorina. (Mindanao Examiner)

Like Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mindanaoexaminer
Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/MindanaoExamine
Read Our News on: http://www.mindanaoexaminer.com /http://mindanaoexaminernewspaper.blogspot.com/
Share Our News
Digital Archives: issuu.com/mindanaoexaminernewspaper

730 total views, 730 views today

You may also like:

5 Sayyafs killed, 11 soldiers wounded in Sulu clash Security tightened in Philippines’ restive South as military hunts jihadist groups Lanao Sur, muling niyanig ng aftershock Gunmen kill school teacher in North Cotabato Sulu renews strong support to Duterte’s anti-drug campaign Islamic State threatens Muslim scholars Basilan gets new Islamic school, more ARMM public schools built Philippine military halts attacks on ISIS, declares truce in Marawi City
Posted in:  Featured, Headlines, Mindanao Post
Tags: ,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,

Add a Comment