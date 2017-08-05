Duterte inspects troops in besieged city for 2nd time
MARAWI CITY – President Rodrigo Duterte inspected troops on Saturday – for the second time since last month – battling local ISIS militants in the frontline in the besieged city of Marawi where fighting is now on its third month.
Despite the rains, Duterte met with soldiers and spoke to them in an effort to lift the moral of the troops. He also distributed wrist watches and other goods to the soldiers and policemen in the area.
“Malapit na itong matapos, konting tiis nalang. Just make sure na buhay kayo pag natapos itong gyera na ito,” Duterte told some 300 soldiers and policemen.
Duterte said he will put up a P50-billion trust fund for the dependents of troops and policemen. He also met with military commanders who briefed him on the progress of the government operations against the militants.
The President was accompanied by National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon Jr; Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana; Armed Forces’ Chief of Staff, General Eduardo Ano; Army Chief, Lieutenant General Glorioso Miranda; Philippine Navy Vice Admiral Ronald Joseph Mercado; and Air Force Chief, Lieutenant General Edgar Fallorina. (Mindanao Examiner)
