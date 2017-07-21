Duterte inspects troops in besieged city
MARAWI CITY – President Rodrigo Duterte on Friday inspected troops battling local ISIS fighters in the besieged city of Marawi where security forces seized a major bridge previously held by militants, officials said.
Officials said troops also recovered the body of a slain militant and 9 assorted weapons, including an M60 machine gun, a grenade launcher and 3 rifles after they cleared 16 buildings and occupied the Mapandi Bridge.
Duterte also inspected some 500 assorted high-powered firearms recovered in Marawi since the battle began in May 23 when ISIS militants occupied the city in an effort to put an Islamic State province and the military told the President that 427 extremists had been allegedly killed since the start of the violence. It was unknown how the military came up with the number of enemy casualties or whether it was based on intelligence reports or body counts. But nearly 100 soldiers and about four dozen civilians also perished in the war.
“I have to be here to visit you. Your life is not less important than mine. All of our lives are equally important. We are here to die for our country,” Duterte told soldiers in the frontline, but he became emotional while talking when he remembered how reading the daily security briefer from Marawi units devastate him every night. “I grieve every time i learn that soldiers die every day in Marawi.”
Duterte, clad in a camouflage uniform, was accompanied by Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon, military chief General Eduardo Año, Army Chief Lieutenant General Glorioso Miranda and military adviser Arthur Tabaquero, among other officials.
“I say a little prayer for those who have fallen. I grieve for all the deaths, both civilians and soldiers, especially that I was the one who made you come here,” Duterte said and vowed to put up a 50-billion trust fund for the children of the military and police, and to supply the troops best equipment. “I urge you to continue to fight for your country and always remember that I will fight for your rights.” (Mindanao Examiner)
Like Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mindanaoexaminer
Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/MindanaoExamine
Read Our News on: http://www.mindanaoexaminer.com /http://mindanaoexaminernewspaper.blogspot.com/
Share Our News
Digital Archives: issuu.com/mindanaoexaminernewspaper
2,533 total views, 2,533 views today