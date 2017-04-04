We write the truth, without fear or favor, to bring you the news and images from Southern Philippines|Tuesday, April 4, 2017
Duterte sacks DILG boss 

Posted: 7:22 pm, April 4, 2017 by Desk Man

DAVAO CITY – President Duterte fired Interior Secretary Ismail Sueno on corruption allegations, but the official strongly denied all accusations against him and thanked the Filipino leader for giving him the opportunity to serve under his administration.

Sueno, one of Duterte’s political supporter and trusted aide, was a key figure in convincing the former Davao City mayor to run for president in 2016. It was unknown who would replace Sueno.

The official was the second Duterte’s men sacked by the president since winning the polls. Just recently, Peter Laviña – social media strategist and political campaigner of Duterte – also resigned from his post as head of the National Irrigation Administration after being accused of corruption.

Duterte said he will spare no one, not even his closest allies and friends working in government if they are implicated in graft and corruption. (Mindanao Examiner)

