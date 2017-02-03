We write the truth, without fear or favor, to bring you the news and images from Southern Philippines|Friday, February 3, 2017
Duterte visits wake of slain North Cotabato cop 

Posted: 10:37 pm, February 3, 2017 by Desk Man
President Rodrigo Duterte hands over cash assistance to the family of slain policeman Jerome Ruefa after visiting them in North Cotabato province. Ruefa was killed in a shootout with a murder suspect on February 1, 2017 in the town of M’lang. (Mindanao Examiner Photo – Geonarri Solmerano)

 

NORTH COTABATO – President Rodrigo Duterte has condoled with the family of a policeman who was killed while trying to arrest two men who murdered a radio broadcaster in North Cotabato’s M’lang town.

Duterte spoke with the family members of PO1 Jerome Ruefa and he handed them some P250,000 to help them in the funeral expenses. He also visited two other policemen – PO2 Joselex Avina, 42, and PO1 Anglito Edep, 29, – in the hospital after being shot and wounded in the operation.

The president said he would shoulder the hospital expenses of the policemen and also gave them financial assistance.
Police said the killer of Ruefa was also captured and is the prime suspect in the recent murder of the 50-year old Marlon Muyco, of radio station dxND. (Mindanao Examiner)

