Earthquake jolts Davao City, injures 2

DAVAO CITY – An earthquake struck several areas in southern Philippines on Thursday and injured 2 people in Davao City.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the magnitude 4.6 tremor was tectonic in origin and about 9 kilometers northwest of Davao City. It was also felt in Kidapawan City in North Cotabato; Panabo and Tagum in Davao del Norte and in Compostela Valley province.

The injured – Fe Yu and Maria Teresa Pusta – were standing at a waiting shed when the earthquake struck before 10 a.m. and its weak foundation collapsed. They were rushed to the hospital.

A mild aftershock was also reported three hours later. The tremor occurred barely two weeks after a deadly magnitude 6.7 earthquake killed at least 6 people and left over 100 more injured in Surigao City.

The earthquake did not trigger a tsunami warning, although it was one of the series of shaking reported in the area and nearby province of Surigao del Norte.

The Philippines sits on the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, a 40,000-kilometer area where large number of earthquakes, tremors and volcanic eruptions occur in the basin of the Pacific Ocean. It has more than 400 volcanoes and sometimes called the circum-Pacific seismic belt. (With a report from Malou Cablinda)

