We write the truth, without fear or favor, to bring you the news and images from Southern Philippines|Wednesday, February 8, 2017
You are here: Home » Business » Estonian businessmen to invest in Sulu
  • Follow Us!

Estonian businessmen to invest in Sulu 

Posted: 4:49 pm, February 8, 2017 by Desk Man
Sulu provincial photos show Governor Toto Tan and Sultan Sultan Muedzul-Lail Tan Kiram with Estonian business executives Sten Hans Vihajar, David Ericson, Meelins Niin and Viljar Jaamu – who expressed interest in investing in Sulu.

Sulu provincial photos show Governor Toto Tan and Sultan Sultan Muedzul-Lail Tan Kiram with Estonian business executives Sten Hans Vihajar, David Ericson, Meelins Niin and Viljar Jaamu – who expressed interest in investing in Sulu.

16508662_1260640353971079_4332990631823327666_n 16640916_1260642373970877_6640239161056468527_n

SULU – A group of Estonian investors recently visited the province of Sulu in southern Philippines on the invitation of Sultan Muedzul-Lail Tan Kiram and met with local officials headed by Gov. Totoh Tan.

The executives – Sten Hans Vihajar, David Ericson, Meelins Niin and Viljar Jaamu – expressed interest in investing in Sulu.

The foreigners also toured some areas in the province and thanked Tan for his warn reception.

Vihajar is an economist whose business interests include power generation and shipping, and sits as chairman of National Regulatory Board in Estonia. Ericson is a telecom executive and a marketing Mogul, while Niin is a top banker and owns a construction company that specializes in housing project, among others. And Jaamu’s business interests in food manufacturing.

Vihajar said Sulu has a lot of potential investment opportunities. “We see in Sulu many potential economic investment opportunities, the environment and resources of Sulu is far better that of Estonia,” he said after the tour, adding, their group would like to seriously explore the possibility of investing in Sulu, with preference to a partnership with local government.

Tan said the Estonians wanted to invest in the power sector, infrastructure, food manufacturing and even in agriculture.

The business executives also presented Tan with a commemorative silver coin of the Republic of Estonia. And in return, tan gave the visitors a book on “the sights and treasures of the Sulu Island.” (Ahl-franzie Salinas)

Like Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mindanaoexaminer
Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/MindanaoExamine
Read Our News on: http://www.mindanaoexaminer.com /http://mindanaoexaminernewspaper.blogspot.com/
Share Our News
Digital Archives: issuu.com/mindanaoexaminernewspaper

2,018 total views, 2,018 views today

You may also like:

Stakeholders pursue progress, economic support to Sulu ARMM eyes at least 7 ecozones in 2020 Poverty incidence in ARMM eases in 2015 The Mindanao Examiner Regional Newspaper Jan. 16-22, 2017 Villagers fear pollution from Davao coconut oil factory Sulu Governor Hands Over Housing Project To The Poor 2 wounded in twin explosions in restive Basilan province 5 Sayyafs killed in fierce clashes in Southern Philippines
Posted in:  Business, Featured, Headlines, Mindanao Post
Tags: ,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,

Add a Comment