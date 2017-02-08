Estonian businessmen to invest in Sulu
Sulu provincial photos show Governor Toto Tan and Sultan Sultan Muedzul-Lail Tan Kiram with Estonian business executives Sten Hans Vihajar, David Ericson, Meelins Niin and Viljar Jaamu – who expressed interest in investing in Sulu.
SULU – A group of Estonian investors recently visited the province of Sulu in southern Philippines on the invitation of Sultan Muedzul-Lail Tan Kiram and met with local officials headed by Gov. Totoh Tan.
The executives – Sten Hans Vihajar, David Ericson, Meelins Niin and Viljar Jaamu – expressed interest in investing in Sulu.
The foreigners also toured some areas in the province and thanked Tan for his warn reception.
Vihajar is an economist whose business interests include power generation and shipping, and sits as chairman of National Regulatory Board in Estonia. Ericson is a telecom executive and a marketing Mogul, while Niin is a top banker and owns a construction company that specializes in housing project, among others. And Jaamu’s business interests in food manufacturing.
Vihajar said Sulu has a lot of potential investment opportunities. “We see in Sulu many potential economic investment opportunities, the environment and resources of Sulu is far better that of Estonia,” he said after the tour, adding, their group would like to seriously explore the possibility of investing in Sulu, with preference to a partnership with local government.
Tan said the Estonians wanted to invest in the power sector, infrastructure, food manufacturing and even in agriculture.
The business executives also presented Tan with a commemorative silver coin of the Republic of Estonia. And in return, tan gave the visitors a book on “the sights and treasures of the Sulu Island.” (Ahl-franzie Salinas)
Like Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mindanaoexaminer
Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/MindanaoExamine
Read Our News on: http://www.mindanaoexaminer.com /http://mindanaoexaminernewspaper.blogspot.com/
Share Our News
Digital Archives: issuu.com/mindanaoexaminernewspaper
2,018 total views, 2,018 views today
Tags:
Abu Sayyaf
,Aiza Seguera
,Alden and Maine
,Alessandra Marie Chaves Jalandoni
,Alma Marie Chaves
,Aquino
,ARMM
,ARMM-Heart
,Asia
,Ban Ki-moon
,Bangsamoro Basic Law
,basilan
,BBL
,Beng Climaco
,Benigno Aquino
,Brexit
,Cagayan de Oro
,Camilo Vamenta Chaves
,Canada
,Cannibalism in Philippines
,Caraga
,Celso Tizon
,Central Intelligence Agency
,Charice Pempengco
,CIA
,Communist Party of the Philippines
,Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro
,CPP
,CPP-NPA
,CPP-NPA-NDFP
,Daniel Padilla
,Datu Saudi Ampatuan
,Davao City Bombing
,Delfin Lorenzana
,Dipolog
,Donald Trump
,Du30
,Duterte
,Edgar Matobato
,Emmanuel Neri Pelaez
,ESSCOM
,FAO
,Felino Neri
,Filomeno M. Bautista
,Food and Agricultural Organization
,Hadar Hajiri
,Health Organization of Mindanao
,Hilary Clinto
,Hilary Clinton
,HOM
,Hugpong Federal Movement
,Iglesia ni Cristo
,Indonesia
,ISIS
,Jadine
,Jakarta
,Japan
,Jessica Dingcong
,Jesus Dureza
,Jesus Miracle Crusade
,Joanne Chaves Bautista
,Kathryn Bernardo
,Khilafa Islamiya Movement
,Kivlan Zein
,Kjartan Sekkingstad
,Kris Aquino
,Lanao del Norte
,Lanao Norte
,Lanao Sur
,Leila de Lima
,Leni Robdredo
,Leni Robredo
,Lourdes Chaves Maestrado La Viña
,Lucky and Angel Locsin
,Luzon
,Maguindanao
,Malaysia
,Marawi
,Marcelo Fernan
,Marian Rivera
,Maute
,Mayor Samsudin Dimaukom
,Michael Meiring
,Middle East
,MILF
,Mindanao
,Mindanao Examiner Podcast
,Mindanao Number 1 Newspaper
,Misamis
,Moro Islamic Liberation Front
,Mujiv Hataman
,Murad Ebrahim
,Myrna Jo Henry
,Nadine Lustre
,Neri-Chaves Clan
,Norway
,NSA
,Nur Misuari
,OFWs
,Ozamis
,Pagadian
,Paolo Duterte
,Pentagon
,Philippine media
,Pompee La Viña
,putin
,Radio Mindanao
,Rodrigo Duterte
,Royal Council of the Sulu Sultanate
,Rufus Bautista Rodriguez
,Sabah
,Sakur Tan
,Salvador Panelo
,Samal Island
,Sasa Wharf
,Saudi Arabia
,Semporma
,Siegfried Red
,State of lawless Violence
,Sultan of Sulu
,Sulu
,Syria
,Tawi-Tawi
,The Mindanao Examiner Regional Newspaper
,Tony La Viña
,Totoh Tan
,UK
,UNICEF
,United Nations
,US
,US Embassy
,US forces
,Vic Sotto
,Vice Ganda
,Vilma May Chaves Cataylo
,Virgilio dela Cruz
,Visayas
,Washington
,Widodo