Estonian businessmen to invest in Sulu

SULU – A group of Estonian investors recently visited the province of Sulu in southern Philippines on the invitation of Sultan Muedzul-Lail Tan Kiram and met with local officials headed by Gov. Totoh Tan.

The executives – Sten Hans Vihajar, David Ericson, Meelins Niin and Viljar Jaamu – expressed interest in investing in Sulu.

The foreigners also toured some areas in the province and thanked Tan for his warn reception.

Vihajar is an economist whose business interests include power generation and shipping, and sits as chairman of National Regulatory Board in Estonia. Ericson is a telecom executive and a marketing Mogul, while Niin is a top banker and owns a construction company that specializes in housing project, among others. And Jaamu’s business interests in food manufacturing.

Vihajar said Sulu has a lot of potential investment opportunities. “We see in Sulu many potential economic investment opportunities, the environment and resources of Sulu is far better that of Estonia,” he said after the tour, adding, their group would like to seriously explore the possibility of investing in Sulu, with preference to a partnership with local government.

Tan said the Estonians wanted to invest in the power sector, infrastructure, food manufacturing and even in agriculture.

The business executives also presented Tan with a commemorative silver coin of the Republic of Estonia. And in return, tan gave the visitors a book on “the sights and treasures of the Sulu Island.” (Ahl-franzie Salinas)

