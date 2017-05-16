We write the truth, without fear or favor, to bring you the news and images from Southern Philippines|Wednesday, May 17, 2017
You are here: Home » Featured » Ex-Maguindanao governor accused of corruption
  • Follow Us!

Ex-Maguindanao governor accused of corruption 

Posted: 11:07 pm, May 16, 2017 by Desk Man

COTABATO CITY – A member of the once-powerful Ampatuan clan implicated in the 2009 massacre of 58 people is has been accused of falsifying government documents when he was acting governor of Maguindanao province.

Sajid Ampatuan, who was freed on bail in 2015, has been accused by the Sandigan Bayan along with 6 other former provincial officials of corruption. Ampatuan is expected to post bail that the court set at P3.5 million.

The charges against Ampatuan and the others – John Estelito Dollosa Jr, Osmena Bandilla, Kasan Macapendeg, Norie Unas, Ali Abpi and Landap Guinaid, who was ambushed in 2009 in Shariff Aguak town – stemmed from fictitious projects in 2009.

Ampatuan last year ran for mayoralty elections in Shariff Aguak but lost to another clan member. His father, Andal Ampatuan, who was the former governor of Maguindanao, had been accused as behind the massacre. Most of those killed were wife and followers of their political foe, Esmael Mangudadatu, who is now the incumbent governor.  (Rhoderick Beñez)

Like Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mindanaoexaminer
Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/MindanaoExamine
Read Our News on: http://www.mindanaoexaminer.com /http://mindanaoexaminernewspaper.blogspot.com/
Share Our News
Digital Archives: issuu.com/mindanaoexaminernewspaper

 

3,023 total views, 381 views today

You may also like:

5 Filipinos with links to IS, Abu Sayyaf arrested in Malaysia DOH-ARMM official represents Philippines in U.S. professional exchange program ARMM holds Social Development Summit in Basilan US Embassy, na-praning sa Abu Sayyaf The Mindanao Examiner Regional Newspaper April 17-23, 2017 Man killed, 7 others injured in road mishap in Pagadian City Military rewards man for crucial Abu Sayyaf information on terrorist leader U.S. sounds terror alarm in Philippines
Posted in:  Featured, Headlines, Mindanao Post
Tags: ,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,

Add a Comment