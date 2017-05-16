Ex-Maguindanao governor accused of corruption
COTABATO CITY – A member of the once-powerful Ampatuan clan implicated in the 2009 massacre of 58 people is has been accused of falsifying government documents when he was acting governor of Maguindanao province.
Sajid Ampatuan, who was freed on bail in 2015, has been accused by the Sandigan Bayan along with 6 other former provincial officials of corruption. Ampatuan is expected to post bail that the court set at P3.5 million.
The charges against Ampatuan and the others – John Estelito Dollosa Jr, Osmena Bandilla, Kasan Macapendeg, Norie Unas, Ali Abpi and Landap Guinaid, who was ambushed in 2009 in Shariff Aguak town – stemmed from fictitious projects in 2009.
Ampatuan last year ran for mayoralty elections in Shariff Aguak but lost to another clan member. His father, Andal Ampatuan, who was the former governor of Maguindanao, had been accused as behind the massacre. Most of those killed were wife and followers of their political foe, Esmael Mangudadatu, who is now the incumbent governor. (Rhoderick Beñez)
