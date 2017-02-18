We write the truth, without fear or favor, to bring you the news and images from Southern Philippines|Saturday, February 18, 2017
You are here: Home » Featured » Explosion hits Viransehir in Turkey’s southeast – Al Jazeera
  • Follow Us!

Explosion hits Viransehir in Turkey’s southeast – Al Jazeera 

Posted: 1:32 pm, February 18, 2017 by Desk man

A three-year old child has been killed and 15 people have been wounded in a car bomb attack in a town in southeastern Turkey, near the border with Syria, according to the provincial governor and hospital sources.

Friday’s explosion occurred near the lodgings of judges and prosecutors in Viransehir in Sanliurfa province, Gungor Azim Tuna was quoted by Turkey’s Anadolu news agency as saying.

The dead child was the son of a court worker, he said, adding that the wounded were taken to hospital but were not believed to have any serious injuries.

Tuna said the blast was a “terror attack” caused by a parked vehicle that was loaded with explosives and detonated using a remote control.

Bekir Bozdag, Turkey’s justice minister, said on Twitter that no attack would weaken the country’s fight against “terror”.

“Our determined and effective fight against terror will continue,” he said.

No group immediately claimed the attack, and Bozdag did not say which organisation the government suspected.

Turkey was hit by a series of attacks in 2016 blamed on Kurdish fighters and the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) group, killing hundreds of people.

The current year also had a deadly start, with a New Year’s attack on a Istanbul nightclub which left 39 people dead, most of them foreigners.

The attack was claimed by ISIL, also known as ISIS.(Al Jazeera)

Link: http://www.aljazeera.com/news/2017/02/explosion-hits-viransehir-turkey-southeast-170217190845539.html

 

202 total views, 202 views today

You may also like:

Police probe ISIS ties to Orlando massacre – CNN News The man who wouldn’t hand over bin Laden to the U.S. – CNN New video shows scenes from raid to free hostages from ISIS – CNN News ‘France is at war,’ President Francois Hollande says after ISIS attack – CNN News Ramadi residents fleeing ISIS: ‘They wanted to use us as human shields’ – CNN News Man Accused of Shooting Philly Cop Pledged Allegiance to ISIS, Police Say – ABC News Negotiations begin for release of Sayyaf hostages White House responds to petition to label Black Lives Matter a “terror” group – ABC News
Posted in:  Featured, Headlines, International
Tags: ,,,

Add a Comment