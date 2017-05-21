Farmer killed in North Cotabato
Posted: 9:14 pm, May 21, 2017 by Desk Man
KIDAPAWAN CITY – A 57-year old farmer was killed by an unidentified gunman in an attack in North Cotabato’s Pikit town, police said Sunday.
Police said Edward Mancao was attacked over the weekend in the village of Silik. The killer escaped with Mancao’s motorcycle, according to initial investigation.
Mancao was shot with a .45-caliber pistol, police said. It was unknown if there was a witness to the murder. (Rhoderick Beñez)
Like Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mindanaoexaminer
Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/MindanaoExamine
Read Our News on: http://www.mindanaoexaminer.com /http://mindanaoexaminernewspaper.blogspot.com/
Share Our News
Digital Archives: issuu.com/mindanaoexaminernewspaper
522 total views, 522 views today
You may also like:
Duterte couple abducted in Zamboanga ARMM celebrates Bangsamoro Week of Peace Philippine troops recover 2 kidnapped Malaysian sailors Sayyaf executioner captured in Zamboanga City 4 days after execution, Philippine military finally confirms brutal murder of Abu Sayyaf hostage Grenade attack on mosque injures 8 in Philippines Islamic State claims latest Philippines bombing Bus driver killed by own passenger in North Cotabato
Posted in: Featured, Headlines, Mindanao Post
Tags: Aiza Seguera,Alden and Maine,Aquino,ARMM,ARMM-Heart,Asia,Ban Ki-moon,Bangsamoro Basic Law,basilan,BBL,Beng Climaco,Benigno Aquino,Brexit,Cagayan de Oro,Canada,Cannibalism in Philippines,Caraga,Celso Tizon,Central Intelligence Agency,Charice Pempengco,CIA,Communist Party of the Philippines,Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro,CPP,CPP-NPA,CPP-NPA-NDFP,Daniel Padilla,Datu Saudi Ampatuan,Datu ShahBandar,Davao City Bombing,Delfin Lorenzana,Dipolog,Donald Trump,Du30,Duterte,Edgar Matobato,ESSCOM,FAO,Featured,Food and Agricultural Organization,Hadar Hajiri,Headlines,Health Organization of Mindanao,Hilary Clinto,Hilary Clinton,HOM,Hugpong Federal Movement,Iglesia ni Cristo,Indonesia,ISIS,Jadine,Jakarta,Japan,Jesus Dureza,Jesus Miracle Crusade,Kathryn Bernardo,Khilafa Islamiya Movement,Kivlan Zein,Kjartan Sekkingstad,Kris Aquino,Lanao del Norte,Lanao Norte,Lanao Sur,Leila de Lima,Leni Robdredo,Leni Robredo,Lucky and Angel Locsin,Luzon,Maguindanao,Malaysia,Marawi,Marian Rivera,Maute,Mayor Samsudin Dimaukom,Michael Meiring,Middle East,MILF,Mindanao,Mindanao Examiner Podcast,Mindanao Number 1 Newspaper,Mindanao Post TAGS: Abu Sayyaf,Misamis,Mohammad Venizar Julkarnain Jainal Abirin,Moro Islamic Liberation Front,Muedzul-Lail Tan Kiram,Muizuddin Jainal Abirin Bahjin,Mujiv Hataman,Murad Ebrahim,Myrna Jo Henry,Nadine Lustre,Norway,NSA,Nur Misuari,OFWs,Ozamis,Pagadian,Paolo Duterte,Pentagon,Philippine media,putin,Radio Mindanao,Radyo Mindanao,Ramil Masukat,Rodrigo Duterte,Royal Council of the Sulu Sultanate,Sabah,Sabal,Sakur Tan,Salvador Panelo,Samal Island,Sasa Wharf,Saudi Arabia,Siegfried Red,State of lawless Violence,Sultan of Sulu,Sultans Ibrahim Bahjin,Sulu,Syria,Tawi-Tawi,The Mindanao Examiner Regional Newspaper,Totoh Tan,UK,UNICEF,United Nations,US,US Embassy,US forces,Vic Sotto,Vice Ganda,Virgilio dela Cruz,Visayas,Washington,Widodo