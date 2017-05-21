We write the truth, without fear or favor, to bring you the news and images from Southern Philippines|Sunday, May 21, 2017
You are here: Home » Featured » Farmer killed in North Cotabato
  • Follow Us!

Farmer killed in North Cotabato 

Posted: 9:14 pm, May 21, 2017 by Desk Man

KIDAPAWAN CITY – A 57-year old farmer was killed by an unidentified gunman in an attack in North Cotabato’s Pikit town, police said Sunday.

Police said Edward Mancao was attacked over the weekend in the village of Silik. The killer escaped with Mancao’s motorcycle, according to initial investigation.

Mancao was shot with a .45-caliber pistol, police said. It was unknown if there was a witness to the murder. (Rhoderick Beñez)

Like Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mindanaoexaminer
Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/MindanaoExamine
Read Our News on: http://www.mindanaoexaminer.com /http://mindanaoexaminernewspaper.blogspot.com/
Share Our News
Digital Archives: issuu.com/mindanaoexaminernewspaper

522 total views, 522 views today

You may also like:

Duterte couple abducted in Zamboanga ARMM celebrates Bangsamoro Week of Peace Philippine troops recover 2 kidnapped Malaysian sailors Sayyaf executioner captured in Zamboanga City 4 days after execution, Philippine military finally confirms brutal murder of Abu Sayyaf hostage Grenade attack on mosque injures 8 in Philippines Islamic State claims latest Philippines bombing Bus driver killed by own passenger in North Cotabato
Posted in:  Featured, Headlines, Mindanao Post
Tags: ,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,

Add a Comment