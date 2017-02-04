Federal judge temporarily halts Trump travel ban nationwide – CNN News 

“This is exactly what we were looking for,” Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson told CNN’s Anderson Cooper shortly after Robart’s order, adding that “we have a bucket of Constitutional claims.”

“It’s Keystone Cops, the way that thing (the order) was put together,” added Ferguson, who said he was prepared to take his case all the way to the Supreme Court if necessary.

This suit was brought by the states of Washington and Minnesota against the travel ban enacted by Trump’s executive order.

A Customs and Border Patrol spokesman told CNN the agency will review the order and comply with all court orders. Asked for response, a Justice Department spokesperson would only say, “The department looks forward to reviewing the court’s written order and will determine next steps.”

“We only challenged the parts that are actually affecting people immediately, which are the parts about refugees and the parts about targeting these seven countries … the parts that have getting so much attention and have been causing such immediate harm to people, stranding them oversees and such, are enjoined right away,” Washington Solicitor General Noah Purcell told reporters.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, a Democrat, called the restraining order “a tremendous victory for the state of Washington.”

And Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer immediately hailed Robart’s order.

“This ruling is a victory for the Constitution and for all of us who believe this un-American executive order will not make us safer,” Schumer said in a statement. “President Trump should heed this ruling and he ought to back off and repeal the executive order once and for all.”

Earlier Friday, a federal judge in Boston declined to renew a temporary restraining order affecting Massachusetts that prohibited the detention or removal of foreign travelers legally authorized to come to the US.