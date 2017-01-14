Fire breaks out in North Cotabato town

KIDAPAWAN CITY – A fire broke out Saturday at neighborhood in the town of Kabacan in North Cotabato province, south of the Philippines, but authorities said no casualties had been reported.

The Bureau of Fire Protection said the blaze started at the house of Erwin Madlos and quickly spread to the neighboring houses. Fire fighters were immediately dispatched to the area and contained the blaze before it could spread farther to the neighborhood.

Fire victims were asking for food and clothing as they try to rebuild what was left from the fire. (Rhoderick Beñez)

