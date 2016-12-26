Fire eats up 100 houses in Zamboanga City
ZAMBOANGA CITY – Hundreds of people were left homeless after a huge fire broke out at a neighbourhood in Zamboanga City in southern Philippines and left one person dead and 5 more injured, local authorities said.
It said the fire started from a house owned by the Tubil family late Saturday in the village called Camino Nuevo and spread to the neighbourhood. Firemen had difficulty fighting the conflagration, but were able to put it under control more than four hours later.
Over 100 houses were burned. The damage to the fire was estimated to reach over P2 million. Local media groups also launched a humanitarian drive asking for food and non-food items for fire victims.
The Bureau of Fire Protection said it is still investigating the cause of the fire, although there were reports that a spark following a power outage trigged the fire. (Mindanao Examiner)
