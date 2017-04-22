Fish port, flee market rise in Zamboanga town
ZAMBOANGA DEL NORTE – A new fish port and flee market worth nearly P5 million have been completed in Sibuco town in Zamboanga del Norte province in southern Philippines.
The infrastructure project is expected to benefit the locals, especially the fishermen and even farmers who now have a place to sell their produce. The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources and the municipal government of Sibuco will jointly inaugurate the fish port and market next week.
Sibuco’s marine products are shipped to different provinces. It is also rich in agricultural produce and supplies bananas and sweet potatoes to nearby provinces. (Ely Dumaboc)
