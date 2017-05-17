Flash floods leave 4 people dead in Sarangani province
COTABATO CITY – At least 4 people were killed in a flash flood that hit the town of Malungon in the southern Philippine province of Sarangani, officials said on Wednesday.
Rene Punzalan, of the Sarangani Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, said among the casualties were Reina Suana, 25, and his four-year old son, James who drowned after falling off from their horse while crossing Lumabat River in the village of Ampon.
Two others, cousins Ana Linando, 12, and Ronilyn Linando, 11, were also found dead after they had been reported missing during the heavy flooding.
Nearly 400 families were affected by the flash flood in the villages of Maribulan and Baluntay, all in the town of Alabel. There were also reports of houses being swept by rampaging floodwaters in the villages of Ampon and Banahaw.
Social workers also said thousands of people were similarly displaced by flash floods in Maguindanao’s Datu Salibo town after Butalo River overflowed. (Rhoderick Beñez)
