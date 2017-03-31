Flynn seeks immunity for testimony – CNN News

Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn is willing to testify before federal and congressional investigators in their ongoing probe into Russian meddling in the US elections, but only if he is granted immunity, his lawyer said Thursday.

“Gen. Flynn certainly has a story to tell, and he very much wants to tell it, should the circumstances permit. … No reasonable person, who has the benefit of advice from counsel, would submit to questioning in such a highly politicized, witch-hunt environment without assurances against unfair prosecution,” Robert Kelner, Flynn’s lawyer, said in a statement late Thursday.

The Wall Street Journal first reported Thursday that Flynn was in talks to try to get a promise of immunity, but that nobody had agreed to his terms yet.

However, aides to the House intelligence committee said they have not received any requests from Flynn yet. A spokesperson for the Senate intelligence committee declined comment Thursday evening.

The White House had no comment on the report Thursday night.

Flynn was forced to resign as one of Trump’s closest advisers after it came out that he had misled Vice President Mike Pence about his communications with Russian ambassador to the US Sergey Kislyak. Three former Trump aides who are at the center of the federal investigation into Russia’s interference in the US elections have already come forward and said they would testify freely — without the promise of immunity. Former campaign chairman Paul Manafort, former adviser Roger Stone and former foreign policy adviser Carter Page all said, via their lawyers, last week that they were ready to come before House and Senate investigators. House investigators have been discussing bringing Flynn in for weeks now, but they have also expressed concerns that Flynn would plead the Fifth Amendment if forced to testify. Democrats, meanwhile, quickly shot around a comment Flynn made last year on MSNBC , that “when you are given immunity, that means you probably committed a crime.”( Jessica Schneider and Tom LoBianco , CNN) Link: http://edition.cnn.com/2017/03/30/politics/michael-flynn-immunity-testimony/index.html

