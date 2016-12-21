Fresh report offers new details on Apple’s OLED iPhone 8 – Fox News

Bolstering rumors that Apple’s next-gen iPhone will feature an intriguing new redesign, a new report from the Korea Herald relays that Apple’s upper tier iPhone 8 model will feature a curved OLED display panel.

According to the report, all of the OLED panel orders Apple has placed thus far have been for plastic models as opposed to glass. This is particularly noteworthy because a flexible plastic material enables the display itself to curve ever so slightly.

Also of note is that Apple is exploring new sensor technologies that would take advantage of the wrap-around display design.

“The upcoming iPhone may use new sensing technology, which enables the phone to respond when users touch any side of the device. But, Apple may not adopt this technology,” the source added, without elaborating further on details.

We’ve also seen reports suggesting that Apple is interested in incorporating foldable displays into its iPhone lineup, though the Herald reports that such a design won’t be included in Apple’s 2017 iPhone lineup.

As for how Apple’s iPhone 8 lineup is shaping up, it’s starting to look like Apple will release three distinct iPhone models next year. In keeping with tradition, Apple will likely release two LCD flat-panel iPhone 8 models in 4.7-inch and 5.5-inch flavors. And rounding things out will be a upper-tier premium device outfitted with the aforementioned curved and edgeless OLED display.

To this point, reputed Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said the following on Apple’s OLED ambitions just last month.

“In terms of the display size of the OLED iPhone, current information from the upstream points to 5.8″, while that from the downstream points to 5″, which does not conflict, in our view. We predict OLED iPhone will adopt a 5.7-5.8″ flexible OLED panel (with Samsung (KR) as the exclusive supplier). Nonetheless, for ‘specific design purposes’, the actual active area may be around 5.1-5.2″. Other than the OLED model, we expect Apple to launch new 4.7″ and 5.5″ TFT-LCD iPhone models.”

As for other iPhone 8 rumors we’ve seen making their way through the pipeline, one of the more notable tidbits suggests that Apple’s next-gen iPhone might feature game-changing wireless charging technology.( Yoni Heisler)

Link: http://www.foxnews.com/tech/2016/12/20/fresh-report-offers-new-details-on-apples-oled-iphone-8.html

