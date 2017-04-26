From ‘happily ever after’ to hell – CNN News 

Khalil went back to Dubai, but shortly afterward he called her with news. “He told me had a job in Turkey,” she says, “and we’re going to go for a holiday too, me and him.”

The “holiday” got off to a strange start. Instead of heading to a resort or a hotel, the couple flew to Gaziantep, on southern Turkey’s border with Syria.

A certified copy of Ahmed Khalil’s passport shows his birthplace as Kabul in Afghanistan.

A man who spoke only Turkish drove them to a house full of men, women and children. The women and children were in one room, the men in another, Mitat says.

She was confused, and asked the other women where they were going. “We’re going hijra,” they explained. To Syria.

Hijra was the journey of the Prophet Muhammad and his followers, the fledgling Muslim community, from Mecca to Medina in 622 to escape persecution. In a modern context, it signifies escape from the tyranny of the enemies of Islam to the realm of the faithful.

“When we were in Dubai he told me, ‘I have for you a surprise, but I will give it to you in Turkey.’ This is the surprise: to go in Syria,” she says.

When she objected, Khalil’s response was blunt.

“You are my wife and you have to obey me,” she says he told her.

Mitat says she wanted to tell Turkish border officials about her predicament, but says that as she and the others approached the Syrian border, the guards opened fire so they ran into Syria. When asked about the incident on the border, a Turkish police spokesman said he could not share information about individual cases.