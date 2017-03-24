We write the truth, without fear or favor, to bring you the news and images from Southern Philippines|Friday, March 24, 2017
Girl, raped and brutally killed in South Cotabato 

Posted: 4:27 pm, March 24, 2017 by Desk Man

KIDAPAWAN CITY – A five-year old girl was raped and brutally killed by her neighbor who had been arrested and jailed in the town of Polomolok in South Cotabato province in Mindanao, police said on Friday.

It said the girl was found naked, bloodied from more a dozen stab wounds and her abdomen had been cut open when neighbors and village watchmen discovered the body late Thursday.

A man, Ben Balasbas, was arrested by the police on suspicion of murdering the girl, but he strongly denied the accusations. However, police found his bloodied shirt, but the 29-year old Balasbas – believed to be high on illegal drugs – told investigators that he got the blood from a bird he just killed for dinner.

The girl’s mother was away working when the incident occurred. The victim was staying with her 2 other siblings in a room when she disappeared. Balasbas was taken to a jail and had been beaten by other prisoners who learned about the gruesome crime. (Mindanao Examiner)

Posted in:  Featured, Headlines, Mindanao Post, Police Files
