Go Negosyo projects for Sulu launched

SULU – A series of infrastructure projects was launched by various companies and organizations in Sulu in an effort to bring peace and development to the southern Filipino province.

Among the projects, launched through the “Go Negosyo” program, were housing units for the poor in the village of Anuling in Patikul town and in Kajatian village in the town of Indanan.

Sulu Governor Toto Tan led government officials in both ground breaking ceremonies attended by Anna Margarita “Ginggay” Hontiveros-Malvar, of Go Negosyo; former Governor Sakur Tan, Senior Superintendent Mario Buyucan, the provincial police chief, and Anuling village chieftain Gambrazer “Ging” Hayudini.

The Filipino-Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and Rep. Arthur Yap also donated one school building with 8 classrooms at the Sultan Jamalul Kiram Elementary School in Maimbung town. Enrique Chua, a representative of the Filipino-Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry, flew to Sulu from Manila to lead the ground breaking ceremony.

Chua, along with Tan and the others, also inspected the facilities at the Hadji Butoh School of Arts and Trade which needs repair and new equipment for the students, especially those taking electronics and automotive, among other technical courses.

Representatives from the SM Foundation were also in Sulu to help train vegetable farmers from the provinces’ 19 municipalities. Tan thanked all those who went to Sulu and said he and his constituents will forever be grateful to them. He also thanked President Rodrigo Duterte for his support and personal attention to the needs of the province.

In December last year, Duterte launched “Negosyo Para sa Kapayapaan sa Sulu: Christmas Townhall with the President” after the former governor – also called Datu Shah Bandar – who was also present in the meeting – sought Duterte’s help in August – through the assistance of Joey Concepcion, who is also the Presidential Consultant for Entrepreneurship; and Agriculture Secretary Manny Piñol, and other stakeholders.

Duterte invited business people in Malacañang for the launching of the “Save Sulu Project” and among those who committed to help Sulu were PLDT Chairman Manuel Pangilinan, who pledged to rehabilitate and put up more Smart Telecommunication cell sites, build at least 40 houses in the next 2 years, provide water and power to communities and donate hospital equipment and train doctors and grant scholarships.

San Miguel Corporation, which pledged to build a 15-megawatt coal-fired power plant, a feed mill supply chain and to help rebuild the Hajji Buto School of Arts and Trade.

The National Book Store also committed to provide school supplies for at least 100,000 students, and the other donors were Bounty Fresh Food, Inc. which will open up poultry contract growing to farmers; W. Group, which pledged to buy seaweeds from local fishermen and farmers; Gawad Kalinga founder Tony Meloto, who vowed to build at least 100 houses; taipan Lucio Tan and his son, Michael, who both committed to resume air transportation from Zamboanga City to Sulu.

And SM’s Tessie Sy-Coson, Rosalind Wee, of the Marine Resources Development Corporation – the country’s biggest producer of carrageenan; the KAPATID Agri Group which will help train farmers; and Rep. Arthur Yap and the Federation of Filipino-Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry Inc., which will also put up classrooms; Quintin Pastrana, who pledged to put up libraries and literacy programs in Gawad Kalinga villages.

The Department of Agriculture said it will provide tractors, farm implements and agricultural training to farmers in Sulu. Secretary Ramon Lopez, of the Department of Trade and Industry, said SM, Robinsons, Double Dragon, Rustan’s and even Puregold would partner with Sulu fishermen and farmers by allocating a specific space in their malls for free.

Some P1 billion from the Office of the President’s budget will be made available for small entrepreneurs, and another P50 million for Sulu farmers and if it do well, another P50 million would be made available immediately. (Ahl-fransie Salinas)

