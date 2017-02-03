Grenade attack hit old hospital building in Basilan province
BASILAN – A grenade explosion tore a hole on the roof of an abandoned hospital building in Lamitan City in the restive province of Basilan in southern Philippines, police said Friday.
It said the blast occurred on Thursday evening at the back of the hospital. There were no reports of casualties and police said the attack could be the handiwork of Abu Sayyaf rebels.
Lamitan had been attacked many times in the past by the Abu Sayyaf. The motive of the attack is still unknown, but rebels had previously targeted civilians in Basilan, one of 5 provinces under the Muslim autonomous region.
Basilan is a known stronghold of the Abu Sayyaf, whose leaders have pledged allegiance to the Islamic State. The Abu Sayyaf has been fighting for a separate Islamic state in the country. (Mindanao Examiner)
