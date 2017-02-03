We write the truth, without fear or favor, to bring you the news and images from Southern Philippines|Friday, February 3, 2017
You are here: Home » Featured » Grenade attack hit old hospital building in Basilan province
  • Follow Us!

Grenade attack hit old hospital building in Basilan province 

Posted: 10:05 pm, February 3, 2017 by Desk Man

BASILAN – A grenade explosion tore a hole on the roof of an abandoned hospital building in Lamitan City in the restive province of Basilan in southern Philippines, police said Friday.

It said the blast occurred on Thursday evening at the back of the hospital. There were no reports of casualties and police said the attack could be the handiwork of Abu Sayyaf rebels.

Lamitan had been attacked many times in the past by the Abu Sayyaf. The motive of the attack is still unknown, but rebels had previously targeted civilians in Basilan, one of 5 provinces under the Muslim autonomous region.

Basilan is a known stronghold of the Abu Sayyaf, whose leaders have pledged allegiance to the Islamic State. The Abu Sayyaf has been fighting for a separate Islamic state in the country. (Mindanao Examiner)

Like Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mindanaoexaminer
Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/MindanaoExamine
Read Our News on: http://www.mindanaoexaminer.com /http://mindanaoexaminernewspaper.blogspot.com/
Share Our News
Digital Archives: issuu.com/mindanaoexaminernewspaper

397 total views, 397 views today

You may also like:

Man escapes from police custody in Zamboanga City 3 soldiers injured in NPA attack in Mindanao Commies end ceasefire, order new offensives in Philippines Stakeholders pursue progress, economic support to Sulu Mindanao on heightened alert due to NPA threats Rebels kill army officer in Davao province NPA rebels seize 2 soldiers, kill 4 others in Mindanao Philippines ends ceasefire with rebels, troops told to prepare for war
Posted in:  Featured, Headlines, Mindanao Post
Tags: ,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,

Add a Comment