Grenade attack injures civilian in North Cotabato 

Posted: 4:29 pm, January 12, 2017 by Desk Man

NORTH COTABATO – A grenade attack on Thursday injured a civilian in the town of Pikit in North Cotabato province on the southern island of Mindanao in the Philippines, police said.

It said the attack was targeted at a gasoline station and that likely motive was extortion. The attacker, who fled on a motorbike, was heard shouting “Happy New Year” before tossing the grenade.

Police launched an investigation into the blast to determine who was behind the attack. The gasoline station is owned by a local businessman. No individual has claimed responsibility for the attack. (Mindanao Examiner)

Posted in:  Featured, Headlines, Mindanao Post, Police Files
