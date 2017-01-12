Grenade attack injures civilian in North Cotabato
NORTH COTABATO – A grenade attack on Thursday injured a civilian in the town of Pikit in North Cotabato province on the southern island of Mindanao in the Philippines, police said.
It said the attack was targeted at a gasoline station and that likely motive was extortion. The attacker, who fled on a motorbike, was heard shouting “Happy New Year” before tossing the grenade.
Police launched an investigation into the blast to determine who was behind the attack. The gasoline station is owned by a local businessman. No individual has claimed responsibility for the attack. (Mindanao Examiner)
