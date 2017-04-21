We write the truth, without fear or favor, to bring you the news and images from Southern Philippines|Friday, April 21, 2017
Grenade attack on mosque injures 8 in Philippines 

COTABATO CITY – A grenade attack on a mosque during Friday’s prayer injured at least 8 people, including a politician and his son who is a town vice mayor in the troubled province of Maguindanao in the Muslim autonomous region in southern Philippines, police said.

Police said among the wounded were Ali Midtimbang, a former mayor in Talayan town, and son Nathaniel, vice mayor of Datu Anggal Midtimbang town; and 6 other people – Tho Kasim, Tho Marcos; Tho Makalangga, Anong Mupak, Sandi Aron and Manap Balumol.

The victims were on their way out of the mosque in Talayan town when one of two motorcycle gunmen tossed the grenade and exploded near the group. The assailants escaped after the attack, according to the police.

Regional Governor Mujiv Hataman also visited Midtimbang in the hospital.

Police were investigating the blast. No individual or group claimed responsibility for the daring attack and police would not say if it was connected to politics or not. The elder Midtimbang ran for governor in the last elections, but lost to Esmael Mangudadatu. (Rhoderick Beñez)

