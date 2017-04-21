Grenade attack on mosque injures 8 in Philippines
COTABATO CITY – A grenade attack on a mosque during Friday’s prayer injured at least 8 people, including a politician and his son who is a town vice mayor in the troubled province of Maguindanao in the Muslim autonomous region in southern Philippines, police said.
Police said among the wounded were Ali Midtimbang, a former mayor in Talayan town, and son Nathaniel, vice mayor of Datu Anggal Midtimbang town; and 6 other people – Tho Kasim, Tho Marcos; Tho Makalangga, Anong Mupak, Sandi Aron and Manap Balumol.
The victims were on their way out of the mosque in Talayan town when one of two motorcycle gunmen tossed the grenade and exploded near the group. The assailants escaped after the attack, according to the police.
Regional Governor Mujiv Hataman also visited Midtimbang in the hospital.
Police were investigating the blast. No individual or group claimed responsibility for the daring attack and police would not say if it was connected to politics or not. The elder Midtimbang ran for governor in the last elections, but lost to Esmael Mangudadatu. (Rhoderick Beñez)
Like Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mindanaoexaminer
Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/MindanaoExamine
Read Our News on: http://www.mindanaoexaminer.com /http://mindanaoexaminernewspaper.blogspot.com/
Share Our News
Digital Archives: issuu.com/mindanaoexaminernewspaper
3,382 total views, 3,382 views today
Tags:
Aiza Seguera
,Alden and Maine
,Aquino
,ARMM
,ARMM-Heart
,Asia
,Ban Ki-moon
,Bangsamoro Basic Law
,basilan
,BBL
,Beng Climaco
,Benigno Aquino
,Brexit
,Cagayan de Oro
,Canada
,Cannibalism in Philippines
,Caraga
,Celso Tizon
,Central Intelligence Agency
,Charice Pempengco
,CIA
,Communist Party of the Philippines
,Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro
,CPP
,CPP-NPA
,CPP-NPA-NDFP
,Daniel Padilla
,Datu Saudi Ampatuan
,Datu ShahBandar
,Davao City Bombing
,Delfin Lorenzana
,Dipolog
,Donald Trump
,Du30
,Duterte
,Edgar Matobato
,ESSCOM
,FAO
,Featured
,Food and Agricultural Organization
,Hadar Hajiri
,Headlines
,Health Organization of Mindanao
,Hilary Clinto
,Hilary Clinton
,HOM
,Hugpong Federal Movement
,Iglesia ni Cristo
,Indonesia
,ISIS
,Jadine
,Jakarta
,Japan
,Jesus Dureza
,Jesus Miracle Crusade
,Kathryn Bernardo
,Khilafa Islamiya Movement
,Kivlan Zein
,Kjartan Sekkingstad
,Kris Aquino
,Lanao del Norte
,Lanao Norte
,Lanao Sur
,Leila de Lima
,Leni Robdredo
,Leni Robredo
,Lucky and Angel Locsin
,Luzon
,Maguindanao
,Malaysia
,Marawi
,Marian Rivera
,Maute
,Mayor Samsudin Dimaukom
,Michael Meiring
,Middle East
,MILF
,Mindanao
,Mindanao Examiner Podcast
,Mindanao Number 1 Newspaper
,Mindanao Post TAGS: Abu Sayyaf
,Misamis
,Mohammad Venizar Julkarnain Jainal Abirin
,Moro Islamic Liberation Front
,Muedzul-Lail Tan Kiram
,Muizuddin Jainal Abirin Bahjin
,Mujiv Hataman
,Murad Ebrahim
,Myrna Jo Henry
,Nadine Lustre
,Norway
,NSA
,Nur Misuari
,OFWs
,Ozamis
,Pagadian
,Paolo Duterte
,Pentagon
,Philippine media
,putin
,Radio Mindanao
,Radyo Mindanao
,Ramil Masukat
,Rodrigo Duterte
,Royal Council of the Sulu Sultanate
,Sabah
,Sabal
,Sakur Tan
,Salvador Panelo
,Samal Island
,Sasa Wharf
,Saudi Arabia
,Siegfried Red
,State of lawless Violence
,Sultan of Sulu
,Sultans Ibrahim Bahjin
,Sulu
,Syria
,Tawi-Tawi
,The Mindanao Examiner Regional Newspaper
,Totoh Tan
,UK
,UNICEF
,United Nations
,US
,US Embassy
,US forces
,Vic Sotto
,Vice Ganda
,Virgilio dela Cruz
,Visayas
,Washington
,Widodo