Grenade blast injures 4 students in Zamboanga town

PAGADIAN CITY – Four high school students were injured when a rifle grenade they were toying exploded on Wednesday in Lakewood town in the southern Filipino province of Zamboanga del Sur, police said.

Police said the grenade was found by Johnny Daluyon on Mount Sirongan on Tuesday and brought it to the school, burying the small explosive near a classroom. Daluyon called his friend Rodolfo Halius and dug the grenade and started playing with it until it fell on the floor and exploded.

Two other students Trishaemae Reputante and Alonafe Clarabal were also injured from the blast, according to the police. The students – all from the Poblacion Comprehensive National High School – were rushed to the Zamboanga del Sur Medical Center, but their condition were unknown.

Police were investigating the blast. It said the explosive was a 40-mm M203 grenade. (Mindanao Examiner)

