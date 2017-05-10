Gunmen kill diner, injures woman in Maguindanao resto shooting
COTABATO CITY – Unidentified assailants shot dead a man and wounded his female companion in a daring attack at a restaurant in Parang town in the troubled province of Maguindanao in southern Philippines, police said Wednesday.
Police said the 27-year old Kalil Lumma Sarosong and his unidentified companion were dining at the Donneys Resto Bar on Tuesday when gunmen arrived and shot them. The woman was wounded in the attack and rushed to hospital after the assailants escaped on a small vehicle.
Crime investigators recovered bullet shells fired from .45-caliber pistol. No individual or group claimed responsibility for the attack. Sarosong’s family did not give any statement to the media, but police said the victim’s body was claimed by relatives.
The motive of the attack is still unknown and police said it is investigating the murder. Maguindanao is the most dangerous province in the Muslim autonomous region because of killings and fighting between security and rebel forces. (Rhoderick Beñez)
