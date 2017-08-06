We write the truth, without fear or favor, to bring you the news and images from Southern Philippines|Monday, August 7, 2017
Gunmen kill judge in Southern Philippines 

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY – Motorcycle gunmen fatally shot a judge and injured his wife in a daring attack in Butuan City in the restive southern Philippine region, police said Sunday.

Police said Judge Godofredo Abul Jr., of the Butuan City Regional Trial Court, and wife Bernadeth, 65, were in a car outside their house when gunmen attacked them. The 68-year old judge was killed on the spot.

The attackers escaped after the shooting, according to the police. It was unknown if there were security cameras in the area. Police said it formed a task force to investigate the murder.

The motive of the killing is still unknown. The Integrated Bar of the Philippines condemned the murder. (Mindanao Examiner)

