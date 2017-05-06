Gunmen kill school teacher in North Cotabato
KIDAPAWAN CITY – Motorcycle gunmen shot dead a school teacher in an attack in North Cotabato’s Pikit town in southern Philippines, police said Saturday.
Police said Felix Piquero, 28, was driving his motorcycle with Charity Ugit when the gunmen who were tailing them shot the teacher. Ugit survived Friday’s attack, but was hurt when she fell from the motorcycle. Piquero and Ugit were heading to Makilala town.
The shooting occurred in the village of Daligaoen, police said, adding, it is investigating the murder.
“The motive of the killing is still unknown. We are investigating this case,” said Chief Inspector Donald Cabigas, the town’s police chief.
He said Piquero was a widower and a resident of Sarangani’s Glan town. (Rhoderick Beñez)
