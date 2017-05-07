Gunmen target cops in restive Maguindanao province
COTABATO CITY – Police forces tightened security Sunday in the troubled Maguindanao province following the series of deadly attacks on cops believed to have been carried out by syndicates hurt by the government’s war on drugs.
The latest attack occurred late Saturday that killed PO2 Faustino Berdadero Jr who was shot in Sarmiento village on Parang town. Berdadero, a police photographer, was heading home when motorcycle gunmen attacked him.
Prior to the killing, gunmen also attacked a police post in Tapayan village in Sultan Mastura, also in Maguindanao. Policemen who responded to the shooting were also ambushed by the attackers and injured an officer.
Just recently, motorcycle gunmen also killed PO2 Jonard Clarino in Simuay village in Sultan Kudarat while on his way home from work. (Rhoderick Beñez.)
